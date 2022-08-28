Take more Rohingya: Home minister tells interested countries

The home minister said many countries have shown interest to resettle Rohingyas. These proposals are being scrutinised. The countries which want to take Rohingyas have not confirmed yet how many they will relocate and what their conditions are.
He said, "We are observing the needless bloodshed in the camps. The joint operation of police and BGB will continue against the drug and terrorism. If necessary, the army will cooperate. Operations will be conducted based on specific information."
Drugs are being transported by trawlers on the Naf river. The decision of registering trawlers has been taken to control drug peddling. We are looking for a way to prevent the Rohingyas from using cell phones to commit crimes, added the minister.