Former SP Babul appeals to sue PBI chief, 5 cops

Former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter has filed a petition with a Chattogram court for registering a case against the chief of police bureau of investigation (PBI) and five other police officials on charges of torturing him in police custody.

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury Sajjad, his lawyer, filed the petition with the court of Chattogram metropolitan sessions judge Jebunnesa on Thursday.

The court fixed 19 September for delivering its order in this regard, said public prosecutor Fakhruddin Chowdhury.

Lawyer Kamrul Islam told Prothom Alo that he filed the petition on allegation of torturing his client when he was in the custody of Chattogram PBI from 10 May to 17 May last year.