Why DMP authority to ban rallies not unconstitutional: HC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking why the Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976 empowering the police commissioner to ban rallies or meetings in the Dhaka metropolitan area should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order following a writ petition.

Four people including the law secretary, home secretary and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner were made respondents to the rule.