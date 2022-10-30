Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Why DMP authority to ban rallies not unconstitutional: HC

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking why the Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976 empowering the police commissioner to ban rallies or meetings in the Dhaka metropolitan area should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order following a writ petition.

Four people including the law secretary, home secretary and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner were made respondents to the rule.

Lawyer Abdul Momen Chowdhury appeared for the writ petition in the court.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and deputy attorney general Arobinda Kumar Roy represented the state.

On 20 October, Supreme Court lawyers Abdul Momen Chowdhury and KM Zabir, Chandpur Bar Association lawyer Selim Akbar, and two individuals Shah Nuruzzaman and Mohammad Yasin filed the writ petition challenging the Section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance 1976.

Section 29 states that the police commissioner may prohibit any public gathering or procession whenever needed and for the period which he or she considers necessary through written order for the maintenance of peace or public safety. But no such prohibition shall remain in force for more than 30 days without the permission of the government.

Lawyer Abdul Momen Chowdhury said section 29 of the Ordinance conflicts with Article 37 of the Constitution and goes against fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, the state counsels said public gatherings are not always prohibited by police except when there is any possibility of chaos. If two political parties call rallies at the same venue, there might be chaos.

