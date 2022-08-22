Uninterrupted power to be supplied from midnight to dawn

Earlier, the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by prime minister Sheikh Hasina who virtually joined the meeting from Ganabhaban.
The cabinet secretary said the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BERB) has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply from midnight to dawn in rural areas for next 10-15 days so that Aman irrigation is not disrupted, as that is not a pick hour.
The decision was also taken on how power system can be more effective amid existing situation because it will not be possible to raise power tariff now.
Authorities concerned were also instructed to maintain uninterrupted power supply to gas and fertiliser factories so that their productions are not hampered.