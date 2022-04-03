'If extortion decreases, so will prices'

The ‘hidden’ toll collected by police on the roads and highways and in the kitchen market by influential persons are one of the main reasons behind the price hike, said the traders.

They say extortion has become like official toll nowadays and is being collected every day. Therefore, if the extortion decreases, so will the prices.

They made these remarks during a meeting on the stock, import, supply and prices of daily commodities. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the meeting at their office in the capital’s Motijheel area on Saturday.

Qazi Abdul Mannan, who represented the Consumer’s Association of Bangladesh (CAB) at the meeting, was the first to raise the issue of extortion at the meeting.

He said, “One of the main reasons behind the hike in retail prices despite no shortage of supply is extortion. A certain portion of the price of each product is being paid as extortion. If we cannot handle that, it will not be possible to control the commodity prices at the consumer level.

When the CAB representative was talking about extortion, most of the traders present at the meeting applauded him. At the same time, some of them chanted slogans saying the hidden extortion must stop.