IFAD names new country director for Bangladesh

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Arnoldus Hameleers, as the country director for Bangladesh, said a news release on 27 April.

Dutch national Hameleers holds a Ph.D. in agricultural systems from the University of Glasgow, M.Sc. from the University of Edinburgh and B.Sc. from the Tropical Agricultural College in the Netherlands.

“IFAD will continue to support rural poor by identifying the emerging food security needs and livelihood opportunities during the pandemic and complementing national endeavours to revitalize the rural economy,” says Hameleers while taking his new charge.