Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Bill-2022 passes in JS

Under this law, registration of organisations that were involved with anti-liberation activities or went against the ideology of independence--- during 26 March to 16 December in 1971--- will be cancelled, according to the law.
The new law will incorporate a total of 32 provisions for proper functioning of the National Mukiijoddha Council. It would be formed anew under the law and would be headquartered in Dhaka.
The Chairman of the Council will be the minister of liberation war affairs and secretary senior vice chairman of that council, it added.
The board of directors of the council will be 11-member instead of current 9. Non Freedom fighters may be punished if they ‘obtain freedom fighters’ certificates’, said the minister.
The council will enlist Bangladeshi citizens (erstwhile East Pakistan) who were involved with the Pakistani armed forces and Pakistan para-government forces like Rezzaker, Al-badr and Al-shams etc.
The collaborators also fought against the Muktijoddhas(freedom fighters) during the war period. The Council may enlist those who propagated against Bangladesh’s Liberation War and its ideology, he pointed out. He said the Council will make policies and implement ideologies of the War of Independence.
Earlier, the cabinet approved in principle the draft of Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act-2022’ during its regular meeting.