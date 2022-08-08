Writ filed seeking postponement of record fuel oil price

Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Yunus Ali Akanda on Monday filed the writ, attaching a report of Prothom Alo titled ‘Record hike of diesel and petrol price’ published on 6 August.
Yunus Ali told Prothom Alo that the price was hiked by 33 to 52 per cent, resulting in sufferings to the people including farmers and labourers. In this regard, the public opinion was ignored, he added.
The lawyer said the court may conduct the hearing next week.
Three top officials, including energy secretary and the chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, were made defendants in the writ.