Ill-fated expats missing last tribute from families

Israil Bhuiyan from Brahmanbaria died in Iraq on 23 September and his family applied to the Wage Earners' Welfare Board on the following day to bring back his dead body.

On the same day, the board, which looks after welfare of migrants, sent a letter to the labour counsellor at Bangladesh embassy in Iraq to make arrangements to send back the body at the expenses from the employer.

The embassy in a letter on 28 September said Israil left his job three months ago and the employer will not bear the costs.

There is no money in the welfare fund so it will not be possible to send the body back home without money from the family.

"My son went to Iraq in June last year. All of a sudden I got the news of his death. Now I just want to see the face of my son for the last time and bury him myself," lamented Abdus Sattar while talking to Prothom Alo.