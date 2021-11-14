Illegal drugs enter Bangladesh from neighbouring countries: Minister

The home minister said illegal drugs enter Bangladesh from neighbouring India and Myanmar. Yaba comes from Myanmar, while cannabis, phensedyl, heroin and injection drugs come from India, he added.

Reiterating the government's zero tolerance policy against drugs, he said 31,545 drug smugglers were brought to book by filing 23,800 cases in the first three months (July-Sept) of the current financial year.

In the cases, 15,549,938 pieces of yaba, 116.187 kg heroin, 20,742 kg cannabis, 81,864 bottles of phensedyl, 19,248 ampoules injecting drug and 57,971 bottles of foreign liquor were seized.

