Road crash: Illegal vehicles, drivers without license

Neem a school student in Faridpur’s Aliabad was returning home after school, riding his bicycle on last Thursday. On his way back he died being hit by a tractor. Concerned people say Faridpur district office of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) does not have any information on the number of these illegal vehicles, operating in Faridpur. However, because of these vehicles, the roads in the upazilas are getting damaged. Accidents are occurring too.
Zubayer Zakir, president of Faripur motor workers union, thinks the number of tractors and trolleys in the district is more than 500. Apart from that, at least 30,000 illegal vehicles of the sort including light ones locally known as Nasiman, Kariman, Bhatbhati, Alam Shadhu, Mahindra and easy bikes are there. He said tractors and trolleys are usually used for transporting soil and sand to rivers from brick kilns. These vehicles are constructed in a makeshift manner.
Meanwhile, the tractor driver named Rafiqul Islam (28) involved in the incident of Naeem Sheikh’s death has been arrested and sent to jail through court.
Md Emran Khan, assistant director at Faridpur BRTA office, admitted that vehicles like tractors and trolleys are increasing the risk of road crash. He said the way these vehicles move around the district has turned into a cause of disaster.
In Rajshahi, a case has been lodged with Matihar police station in the city under road transport act in connection with Afrin’s death. The truck driver and his assistant have been named as anonymous accused in that case. Till 7:00pm on Friday police could not arrest anyone in this regard. Even they were unable to gather the names of the driver and the assistant.
Anwar Ali, officer-in-charge of Matihar police station said they are trying to detain both the accused. The killer truck was detained on the day of the accident.
Right after the accident of Rihan being hit by the auto rickshaw in Akhaura upazila’s Rajapur village, local people detained the driver Shohag Shutradhar. But, the driver was released later as the family of that slain child did not file any complaints, informed local union Parishad chairman Md Shahjahan.
Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Akhaura police station told Prothom Alo, no complaints have been lodged on behalf of the deceased child’s family yet. Legal action will be taken after receiving any complaints.