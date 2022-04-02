Road crash: Illegal vehicles, drivers without license

Following the incident of schoolboy Sheikh Naeem (13) being crushed under a soil-laden tractor in Aliabad union of Faridpur sadar upazila, questions have been raised about how come illegal tractors and trolleys are plying on the road.

Concerned people say drivers of these vehicles don’t have driving license let alone training.

Meanwhile, police are yet to identify the truck driver and the assistant involved in the incident of running over a schoolgirl named Afrin (7), who died later, at Bamanshikhar area on Kharkhari bypass in Rajshahi city on last Wednesday morning.

Family members didn’t even file a complaint regarding the unfortunate death of Rihan (5), son of Md Jahangir from Rajapur village under Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Rihan died after being hit by a battery-run auto rickshaw. There is no option for registering the vehicles or providing license for the drivers of auto rickshaws.