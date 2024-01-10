None can hinder advancement as AL is reelected: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina has said none can hinder the advancement of Bangladesh towards prosperity since her party is voted to power again.

"I firmly believe none can impede the advancement of Bangladesh as the Awami League is voted to power again," she said.

She also said the absolute victory of the AL in the 12th parliamentary polls has proved again that the power of the people is the main thing.

"So, none can play ducks and drakes with the fate of the people," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while presiding over an AL grand rally at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday, marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.