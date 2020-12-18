Impact of COVID-19 on food & nutrition security: Immediate policy & strategic actions through multisectoral approach

Morseda Chowdhury: Over the past couple of decades we have made strides in poverty alleviation. We were advancing well in food and nutrition security. But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has hit this progress in two ways. Firstly, during the lockdown from March to May, many people lost their employment. Secondly, those who lost their work in the informal sector, have been unable to overcome the blow. They have been particularly affected by food and nutrition insecurity.

These two matters came clearly to light in a joint study conducted by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development and the Power and Partnership Research Centre. They carried out a survey of over 5000 people. The study revealed that the income of around 75 per cent of the people in this city and 62 per cent in the villages, has decreased to some extent or the other. Later people have been adjusting in various ways. Firstly they dip into their savings. Secondly, they cut down on food costs. Have of the families are not having animal protein and fruits in their diets.

Another research of BRAC showed that 73 per cent of the women and 67 per cent of the men were not getting nutritious diets. The impact had hit the women harder. On average, corona had an impact on 28 per cent of the families. These families had reduced their food intake as compared to before coronavirus because they needed to cut costs. The research revealed that if they did not receive any assistance, the lower income families had enough money for three days’ food. After that they would have to go without food if they did not get any assistance.

And 77 per cent of the people were affected in one way or the other by coronavirus. The Covid-affected families must be provided with short-term food assistance. The government can provide nutritious food at low costs. Small businesspersons must be given stimulus and loan assistance so they can produce nutritious food.

Abul Kalam Azad: ICCO Cooperation was working in Bangladesh since 1972 for the rights of the farmers and improving the standard of their living. ICCO provided assistance for CSA for SUN to carry out their activities. At the start of Covid people went from the cities to the villages. Domestic workers, garments workers, transport workers and many small traders went to the villages from the cities. They had originally come to the cities from the villages and then got involved in various professions. They had lost their agricultural skills. So once back in the villages, they were unable to take up agricultural work again. That matter must be given attention.