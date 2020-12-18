Impact of COVID-19 on food & nutrition security: Immediate policy & strategic actions through multisectoral approach

A virtual roundtable meeting on ' Impact of COVID-19 on food and nutrition security: Immediate policy and strategic actions through multisectoral approach' was organised on 10 December 2020 by the Civil Society Alliance for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) and Prothom Alo. The deliberations of the discussants have been summarised in this supplement.
Particpants:
Kazi Zebunnessa Begum, Additional Secretary of the health ministry's health services division and SUN focal point
Md Khalilur Rahman, Director General of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council
Nazma Shaheen, Professor of Dhaka University's Institute of Food and Nutrition Science
SM Mustafizur Rahman, line director of the National Nutrition Services and the Public Health Institute
Aminuzzaman Talukdar, Country Director, Hellen Keller International Bangladesh
ABM Firoz Ahmed, Livelihood Advisor, SUN FCDO
Hasin Jahan, Country Director of Water Aid, Bangladesh
Abdul Kalam Azad, Head of programmes, ICCO
Morseda Chowdhury, associate director, health, nutrition and population programme, of BRAC
Ashek Mahfuz, Portfolio lead, LSFF, GAIN
Bulbul Islam, Deputy programme manager, National Nutrition Services
Nazneen Rahman, Nutrition lead, CARE Bangladesh
Amir Hossain, Nutrition advisor for Concern Worldwide
Sheikh Shahed Rahman, Chief of Party, Suchona project, Save the Children, Secretary, CSA for SUN
Opening address: Abdul Quayum, associate editor, Prothom Alo Moderator: Firoz Choudhury, assistant editor, Prothom Alo
Recommendations:
· Alongside food and nutrition security, safe water and adherence to health guidelines must be ensured
· All organisations associated with CSA for SUN can be involved in food and nutrition security activities
· Effective coordination is required among government and non-government initiatives to ensure food and nutrition security
· Round-the-clock supervision would be needed to assess the state of food and nutrition
· In order to ensure nutrition, nutritious food packages would be required for marginalised people under the social safety net sector
· Extensive mass campaigns were needed to raise public awareness about the need for nutritious and diverse food intake
· Government control and management was needed to keep the food supply chain normal
Discussion
Abdul Quayum: Today’s discussion is about hunger and nutrition. We are somewhat at risk during these coronavirus times. Our poverty rate had decreased, but in these times many have lost their jobs. Many people’s incomes have decreased. Large parts of the population have fallen before the poverty line. It is important that during these times we can ensure food and nutrition. Due to Covid, there has been a disruption in production, distribution and marketing in many areas. We must pay attention to these areas. Importance, at the same time, must be paid to education, safe drinking water, environment and other areas. This is what we are discussing today.
Aminuzzaman Talukdar: Civil Society Alliance for Scaling Up Nutrition (CSA for SUN) is a global movement for the improvement of nutrition. There are five platforms in Bangladesh for scaling up nutrition. CSA for SUN is one of these platforms. We have over 200 people’s organisations in eight divisions of Bangladesh. CSA for SUN is playing a significant role in attaining the goals pertaining to nutrition. We want to establish an integrated and accountable system, to have an effective link with the existing organisations to implement the necessary initiative of the national nutrition agenda. One of our important functions is to provide advice in these matters. And, secondly, to bring political commitment to the work plan. We also work at increasing knowledge about nutrition and strengthening people’s organisations to improve the state of nutrition. We are working on mobilising awareness about improving nutrition among partners and the people. These are CSA for SUN’s strategic matters.
Even during coronavirus times, CSA for SUN is playing a significant role in food and nutrition security. Training is required in this matter. We are providing virtual training at various levels. We distribute posters and leaflets and carry out media campaigns and public messages though loudspeakers in various districts and upazilas. We take the government initiatives in this regard to the people by means of extensive campaigning. We also have webinars are various levels to create awareness.
Morseda Chowdhury: Over the past couple of decades we have made strides in poverty alleviation. We were advancing well in food and nutrition security. But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has hit this progress in two ways. Firstly, during the lockdown from March to May, many people lost their employment. Secondly, those who lost their work in the informal sector, have been unable to overcome the blow. They have been particularly affected by food and nutrition insecurity.
These two matters came clearly to light in a joint study conducted by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development and the Power and Partnership Research Centre. They carried out a survey of over 5000 people. The study revealed that the income of around 75 per cent of the people in this city and 62 per cent in the villages, has decreased to some extent or the other. Later people have been adjusting in various ways. Firstly they dip into their savings. Secondly, they cut down on food costs. Have of the families are not having animal protein and fruits in their diets.
Another research of BRAC showed that 73 per cent of the women and 67 per cent of the men were not getting nutritious diets. The impact had hit the women harder. On average, corona had an impact on 28 per cent of the families. These families had reduced their food intake as compared to before coronavirus because they needed to cut costs. The research revealed that if they did not receive any assistance, the lower income families had enough money for three days’ food. After that they would have to go without food if they did not get any assistance.
And 77 per cent of the people were affected in one way or the other by coronavirus. The Covid-affected families must be provided with short-term food assistance. The government can provide nutritious food at low costs. Small businesspersons must be given stimulus and loan assistance so they can produce nutritious food.
Abul Kalam Azad: ICCO Cooperation was working in Bangladesh since 1972 for the rights of the farmers and improving the standard of their living. ICCO provided assistance for CSA for SUN to carry out their activities. At the start of Covid people went from the cities to the villages. Domestic workers, garments workers, transport workers and many small traders went to the villages from the cities. They had originally come to the cities from the villages and then got involved in various professions. They had lost their agricultural skills. So once back in the villages, they were unable to take up agricultural work again. That matter must be given attention.
There were floods in the last Aman season and that is why attention must be paid to food sufficiency, accessibility and sustainability. In order to increase food sufficiency, a diverse and tolerant agricultural system must be expanded. Stress must be placed on a climate smart agriculture food system. New and modern technologies must be introduced.
The farmers did not get good prices for their produce during coronavirus. They are struggling to invest in production again. The government and other institutions may have tried to provide them with loans, but it is uncertain how far this has reached them. There needs to be inclusive funding in the future in order to increase agricultural production.
Nazma Shaheen: We have made great advancements in food and nutrition security. We have uprooted hunger and had almost attained our goals. And then the coronavirus pandemic came along and astringe situation emerged. At the start of the pandemic, the farmers had produced their crops, but were unable to sell their produce. The people in the big cities were not getting food. Transport movement was halted and so food supply was severely affected. The marginalised people were first affected. Their income fell. When earnings fall, people first cut their food costs because they have to pay their house rent and other things.
Our people eat a lot of rice. The excessive intake of carbohydrates has led to an alarming increase in chronic diseases. This has a long-term impact. Coronavirus times are a calamity period. That is why we had proposed a food package to the government. And cash along with the food package was recommended too so that they could buy fresh vegetables, fish and meat too. And the farmers would be able to sell their produce. With modernisation, many farmers are selling their produce directly, online. The government is also providing all sorts of assistance under the safety net programme. This is short-term assistance, nut there is no alternative to long-term stimulus for the farmers.
ABM Firoz Ahmed: Ensuring nutrition security during the prevalence of Covid-19 is a big challenge for Bangladesh. Corona has made things more complicated. On one hand we are facing health risks. On the other hand, there had been the impact on the economy and living standards of the poor. This had had a direct negative impact on Bangladesh’s nutrition security. The poor and the ultrapoor are having to compromise on the quality and quantity of their food intake.
The development partner organisations are providing cash and food assistance under the social safety net programme. Under the agricultural policy the government is encouraging the production of nutritious food and also commercial agriculture. Emphasis must be placed in the marketing of nutritious agricultural produce.
The government is preparing the eighth five-year plan. As development partners, we are working along with the government. We are providing the government various information. Urbanisation and industrialization have a huge impact on food and nutrition. We must pay attention to this. We must also note that over 30 per cent of our population is youth. Again, we must keep in mind rural and agricultural relocation. This is important for food and nutrition security.
Hasin Jahan: WaterAid is working in 25 countries of the world including Bangladesh. We highlight safe water, sanitation and good hygiene. Nutrition is very much a part of this. Lack of clean water and also unhygienic habits lead to various diseases. Around 80 per cent of the diseases are water borne. Around the world, 2.3 billion people are deprived of sanitation facilities. Over 8.5 million are deprived of safe water. As a result, 4 million people die of water borne diseases every year. Of them, 1 million are children below the age of 5.
Sade water must be given important when it comes to policies and plans pertaining to nutrition. Fund allocation for this must be ensured. Safe water and sanitation experts must be involved in the project implementation regarding these issues.
Ashek Mahfuz: SBN (SUN Business Network) members include 100 big companies, as well as micro and small enterprises. GAIN Bangladesh has been working for over 10 years. We hold meetings, seminars and workshops to see how various food processing companies and businesses can be involved in nutrition. We share various business models. We provide SBN members with technical and financial assistance. Small and medium enterprises always face difficulties in availing bank loans. We provide financial assistance to innovative businesses.
We have five sub national committees under SBN. We have provided training in nutrition and food security as well as investment to 150 small and medium entrepreneurs. They have been trained in how to manufacture nutritious food and follow the health guidelines. We recently organised a big competition were nutritious, safe and affordable food for garments industry workers could be identified. We managed to start up quite a few businesses through that. For example, peanut butter buns replaced the common butter buns. This programme is continuing. If the government, civil society and all concerned work together, it will be possible to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Amir Hossain: The Bangladesh National Nutrition Council carries out all sorts of initiatives to improve the quality of nutrition for the people. Recently the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council published a Covid projection analysis. This indicated how Covid impacted food security. It had a clear projection of the state of nutrition. We feel that the multi-sectoral measures must be strengthened in post-Covid times. And the state of nutrition must be kept under constant watch.
Bulbul Islam: Our achievements over the past 10 years have been internationally lauded. Even in nutrition indicators, we are advancing towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Then Covid came along and disrupted the whole world. Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) took up several initiatives after the Covid outbreak. We have six platforms. We have been working together to see how to strengthen the existing programmes and what new initiatives can be taken in the Covid circumstances.
As nutrition is directly connected to food, we have to increase food production. It is also important to ensure that the produced items reach the people. It would be good if food and nutrition security could be planned with the Covid situation in mind. It will make it easier to face the challenges it we could determine what nutrition would include in the planning, what would food security include and so on. The government has arranged for stimulus for the ultra poor and marginalised population. It would be even better the employment could be generated for them.
Most of our nutrition care programmes deal with expectant mothers and infants under the age of five. But there needs to be a special package for those over 60, the elderly. Food production and supply must be ensured in hard-to-reach areas.
Nazneen Rahman: Employment opportunities have fallen during coronavirus times. Many have lost their jobs. On the other hand, the prices of essentials have gone up. This had had an impact on nutrition and food security. Various surveys conducted during the lockdown revealed that 90 per cent of the people said their daily income had been affected. They were unable to provide their families with proper meals. One survey said that 78 percent of expectant mothers in the cities were forced to change their diets. Many had been having just one meal a day.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), we will tall far back from our present status of nutrition for under-five infants. The government has taken various laudable steps to tackle the situation. In this state of emergency, the safety net initiative must be expanded for mothers and infants. The government has helped the small farmers considerably, but that area needs more attention. We are working to take the government’s policies, guidelines and recommendations regarding mother and child healthcare to the frontline health service providers.
In the Philippines, the youth have been involved in demonstrating online how flowerpots, roofs and spaces in front of the house can be used to grow vegetables. We can use such instances.
Sheikh Shahed Rahman: Our development has somewhat come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the government’s guidance, polices and strong leadership, we are now advancing towards reviving our economy. The impact of Covid on the ultra poor will continue for the next two years. And so increased allocation should be made in the social security sector next fiscal for long term planning.
The National Nutrition Services and National Nutrition Council are jointly working for the multisectoral programme. The government’s sincere efforts have increased the allocation here. The policymakers in the next fiscal should keep in mind what allocation is required and how much assistance should be provided in consideration of the situation in the divisions, districts and upazilas.
A coordinated effort is required at all levels of the multisectoral programme. Development partners will try to provide cooperation from all directions. Despite all sorts of irregularities during Covid times, the people of Bangladesh have tried to ensure that cash assistance reaches the correct people. The Civil Society Alliance has a significant contribution in this regard. In five divisions, 200 NGOs work directly with Civil Society Alliance. If we have the opportunity, we want to work jointly with you even further.
It is a matter of concern that in the second wave of coronavirus, the number of cases and deaths are increasing, even though it is less here than in other countries. The Civil Society Alliance can be used even more specifically for health-related campaigns.
Khalilur Rahman: Back in May we had taken into consideration what the impact would be on nutrition if coronavirus prevailed for an extended period of time. That is why the National Nutrition Council prepared an impact analysis and policy guideline. It was pointed out that the income of the poor and the ultra poor had decreased. In this case, the urban population was worse off than the rural population. At that time the market price of rice went up from 7 to 46 per cent. And 25 to 30 per cent of the people cut their food expenditure. In the cities, 46 per cent f the families and in the village, 15 per cent of the families, changed their three-meal habits. Due to coronavirus, 40 to 84 per cent of expectant mothers were unable to avail hospital services. There was a serious impact on nutrition.
Lancet carried out a study in 1198 countries in 2020. It said that due to Covid, children’s stunting may increase by 14.3 per cent. A large percentage of the population may face food and nutrition risks.
Bangladesh National Nutrition Council and other partner organisations created as food basket and nutrition message. We spread this message extensively in order to tackle the situation. It is not possible for any dingle department to overcome the impact of Covid alone. There is need for coordination between the government and the non-government sectors. This discussion must be taken to the district, upazila and village level.
SM Mustafizur Rahman: We were advancing well for a decade. Bangladesh was faring so well with the coordination among the 22 ministries, civil society, government, non-government and development organisations, that it was being discussed all over the world. Bangladesh’s GDP still hasn’t fallen. In March, April and May we were alarmed by corona. In the second wave our alarm has abated. We have learnt social distancing, though we don’t follow it enough.
Many people from Dhaka city have moved to the villages. We have 123 social safety areas. Even if there is food at home, nutrition is not always ensured. That means, food security does not ensure nutrition security. Nutritious food is not enough. Many guidelines must be followed, such as hand washing, etc. People have become quite conscious about hand washing during coronavirus.
The middle class can use their savings for two months and then there is nothing left. They cannot ask for assistance. That is why we must rapidly have work. Migrant workers are returning home, unemployed. Recently we ran a Vitamin A campaign. The food and nutrition security will not last beyond the next two or three years. Simply criticising will not do. Everyone should develop a mindset to cooperate. Bangladesh in recently times faced three floods. There is need for united efforts to overcome all this.
Kazi Zebunnessa Begum: Food and nutrition has been part of human existence from the very beginning. Food is one of our basic needs. Food is essential for living. But to live healthily and to remain fit, nutrition is required. Standing on the soil of the war-torn country after independence, Bangabandhu dreamed of a Bangladesh free of hunger and poverty. He took up short, mid and long term plans for food and nutrition security. He took up the initiative for the first five-year plan. It is very important to give priority to food and nutrition security.
Health and nutrition are not isolated issues. This is a multidimensional issue. It is not just enough to talk about nutrition for the people in the country’s socioeconomic development. The nutrition must be ensured.
Nutrition has an important impact on living and on physical, mental and work capacity development. Nutrition is playing an important role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic too. Bangladesh has taken up various programmes at various times. The honourable prime minister has declared that every inch of land must be made arable. Not a single space should be unused. That is to ensure that no one dies hungry. No one should have any nutrition deficiency.
It has been mentioned that 16 per cent of the people are without employment. The urban people in particular have lost their incomes. The people are searching for food and cannot pay attention to nutrition. That is why from the government we have made an effort to ensure food provision. We have arranged for stimulus and other facilities for the ultra poor. Various programmes have been adopted for agricultural management, production and supply of food for all.
Firoz Choudhury: We have had a very successful discussion today. If the various ministries, government, non-government and development partners work together, it will not be difficult to ensure food and nutrition security. There is no alternative to short and long term planning in this regard. This requires concerted efforts. On behalf of Prothom Alo, we extend our thanks and gratitude for all the participants in the discussion.