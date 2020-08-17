Improving ties with Pakistan not easy

Thorn in the flesh

Unconditional apology for the atrocities committed in the 1971 Liberation War, taking back the stranded Pakistanis, settling the issue of assets including the foreign aid provided during the 1971 cyclone, and trial of the 154 war criminals of the Pakistan army who were taken back – these four issues remain a thorn in the flesh when it comes to relations between the two countries.

When the trial of 1971 war criminals was taken up in Bangladesh by the international criminal tribunal for crimes committed against humanity, Pakistan repeatedly interfered. This interference added yet another thorn to the relations between the two countries.

Pakistan’s stand about relations between the two countries is very clear – let’s leave the past behind and move head. But Bangladesh does not have the scope to move ahead without settling the past. So this basic difference had kept things just as they were. Courtesy calls, follow-ups and so on cannot make a tangible difference, said Bangladesh’s diplomats.

Bangladesh’s diplomats in Islamabad and Karachi, speaking to this correspondent, said that before the coronavirus outbreak, that is, up until March, surveillance on Bangladeshi diplomats by the intelligence was very normal in Pakistan. That has lessened in recent times. However, this had become such a routine year after year, that it didn’t bother them anymore. They said after the coronavirus pandemic was over, they would again have shadows outside their homes, offices and following them wherever they went. Also, there was no relenting in the tough stance both sides had adopted about visas. A diplomat, on condition of anonymity, said it is contradictory to talk about normalising relations while continuing with intelligence surveillance, strict visa procedures and so on.

The fifth and last meeting of the two countries’ foreign secretaries took place in November 2010 in Islamabad. A member of the Bangladesh delegation at that meeting, presently Bangladesh’s ambassador in a certain country, told Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s foreign secretary at the time, Mijarul Quayes, in his meeting with Pakistan’s foreign secretary Salman Bashir, has raised the issue of the unsettled issues of 1971. Salman Bashir said talks in this regard could be held at any level. However, as time passed, particularly after the beginning of the trial of crimes against humanity, Pakistan moved away from its previous stance.

Former foreign secretary Md Touhid Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “Has their stance concerning 1971 changed? Have they apologised? Their position about 1971 has not changed at all. And the main obstacle to relations between the two countries is their opposing stance on the Liberation War. I feel the present government in Pakistan is even more inflexible on this issue. I do not see any scope of relations between the two countries being normalised unless these basic issues are resolved.”

* This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English online edition by Ayesha Kabir