Bangladesh elected vice-chair of UN Peacebuilding Commission

It said Bangladesh permanent representative Abdul Muhith thanked to all member countries for extending their support and cooperation in successfully leading the commission in 2022.
During the handover ceremony of the chairmanship, the members of the commission commended Bangladesh for its extraordinary work as the chair of the commission.
Referring to Bangladesh became as an important partner of the UN, ambassador Muhith said Bangladesh sent the highest number of peacekeepers to the UN peacekeeping mission.
He said Bangladesh has been contributing to establish global peace through the UN peacekeeping operations.
The newly elected vice-chair Muhith reiterated his country's full commitment to support the commission for its activities in future.