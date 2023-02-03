Bangladesh elected vice-chair of UN Peacebuilding Commission

Ambassador Mohammad Abdul Muhith, permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, has been elected vice-chair of the United Nation's Peacebuilding Commission for 2023, reports BSS.

Bangladesh led the commission for a year as chair after being elected in 2022, according to a statement received here today.

It said the members of the United Nation Peacebuilding Commission elected the permanent representative of Croatia as the chair for 2023 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday.

The statement said they also elected Germany as vice-chair of the commission along with Bangladesh.