Increased income pulled down by increased prices

According to BBS, the Wage Rate Index (WRI) has increased around 81 per cent from 2010-11 to 2020-21 considering wages for specific 44 occupations in the agriculture, industry and service sectors while the price index has increased 84 per cent. According to CAAB, the prices of essentials have increased 95 per cent from 2010 to 2020. The living expenditure has increased 92 per cent.

The rate of increase is more, considering per capita income. According to the World Bank, the per capita income was USD 2,640 in 2010 (based on purchasing power parity) which increased to US$ 5,310 in 2020. The risk of taking this into consideration is that this index does not reflect inequality. Per capita income can arise when the income of rich people increase but the income of poor people decrease.

An example might simplify this. Consider that the monthly income of a rich person is Tk 1.2 million and one worker earns Tk 9,000 monthly. The per capita income of both persons are Tk 6,04,500. The economists think that the low-income working class is the hardest hit section of people now.

Economist and a former advisor to a caretaker government Akbar Ali Khan told Prothom Alo that it is of no use if the wage of the working-class increase even a hundred times if inflation rises simultaneously. He said the reason why actual wages in Bangladesh are not increasing is that the employment opportunity is not increasing here in comparison to the number of people searching work. We are experiencing a jobless growth here.

Akbar Ali Khan said the pressure of inflation falls mainly on lower-income people. He said while an increase of rice prices does not affect rich people, the lower-income people get hit hard by it since they spend most of their income on food.

According to BBS data, poverty rate was 31 per cent in 2010 which was reduced to 21 per cent before Covid. Non-government organisations, however, claimed the rate to hit 41 per cent during Covid, but the government discarded the claim. The government, however, did not conduct any survey.