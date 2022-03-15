Increased income pulled down by increased prices

According to BBS, the Wage Rate Index (WRI) has increased around 81 per cent from 2010-11 to 2020-21 considering wages for specific 44 occupations in the agriculture, industry and service sectors while the price index has increased 84 per cent. According to CAAB, the prices of essentials have increased 95 per cent from 2010 to 2020. The living expenditure has increased 92 per cent.
The rate of increase is more, considering per capita income. According to the World Bank, the per capita income was USD 2,640 in 2010 (based on purchasing power parity) which increased to US$ 5,310 in 2020. The risk of taking this into consideration is that this index does not reflect inequality. Per capita income can arise when the income of rich people increase but the income of poor people decrease.
An example might simplify this. Consider that the monthly income of a rich person is Tk 1.2 million and one worker earns Tk 9,000 monthly. The per capita income of both persons are Tk 6,04,500. The economists think that the low-income working class is the hardest hit section of people now.
Economist and a former advisor to a caretaker government Akbar Ali Khan told Prothom Alo that it is of no use if the wage of the working-class increase even a hundred times if inflation rises simultaneously. He said the reason why actual wages in Bangladesh are not increasing is that the employment opportunity is not increasing here in comparison to the number of people searching work. We are experiencing a jobless growth here.
Akbar Ali Khan said the pressure of inflation falls mainly on lower-income people. He said while an increase of rice prices does not affect rich people, the lower-income people get hit hard by it since they spend most of their income on food.
According to BBS data, poverty rate was 31 per cent in 2010 which was reduced to 21 per cent before Covid. Non-government organisations, however, claimed the rate to hit 41 per cent during Covid, but the government discarded the claim. The government, however, did not conduct any survey.
Rice-flour price
Analysing BBS’ average prices of 2009-10 fiscal year and last January, it was revealed that the prices of edible oil increased 57 per cent, sugar 69 per cent, poultry chicken 99 per cent and beef 155 per cent.
Flour is considered as an alternative to rice. BBS does not keep a record of flour prices. According to the record of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the lowest price of a kg flour on 8 March 2010 was Tk 23. The lowest price now is Tk 70. That means the price has seen a 74 per cent increase since 2010. Price of per kg coarse rice was around Tk 2 in 1972-73 and per kg lentil was Tk 2.22. Soybean oil would not be used back then. Mustard oil was around Tk 10 per litre. According to CAAB, the per kg coarse rice was Tk 14 in 2000, per litre soybean oil was Tk 39 and lentils Tk 40 per kg.
The reason for the price hike differs from product to product. Prices of commodities such as edible oil, sugar and lentils depend on the international market. The prices of these products also increase due to a hike in production and transportation costs and mismanagement of the market. Take the recent rice price hike, for example. The stakeholders said the production cost of rice has increased. The government failed to import rice despite making announcements. Also, a high tariff has been imposed on rice. As a result of all these reasons, the businessmen are being able to increase the price.
CAAB said tariffs of gas, electricity and water and house rent have doubled compared to 2010. The authorities have taken the initiative to increase the tariffs again.
Asked about the change in their living standards over the last decade, Riazul Islam and Rehana Akhter, a couple who works in a RMG (readymade garments) factory in Shewrapara, said they continue to live in a single-room corrugated tin house in Savar over the last decade. They struggle to get by, working full time six days and half day on their day off.
Real minimum wage did not increase
ILO in December 2020 published ‘Global Wage Report: 2020-21’. According to the report, the monthly minimum wage in countries of Asia and the pacific ranges from USD 48 (PPP) to USD 2166. The only country in Asia and the Pacific whose minimum wage does not reach even the lowest international poverty line is Bangladesh, says the ILO report. The real minimum wage increased in 22 countries and decreased in 8 countries between 2010 and 2019. The highest average annual increases were observed in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka observed the largest decreases.
It can be noted that the real wage increase is calculated taking inflation out of consideration. State minister for planning Shamsul Alam said it is obvious that lower-income people suffer when prices of essentials increase. The imported inflation that has arisen in the country as a result of the increase in fuel and other agricultural products in global market is not that severe because people’s purchase power is still more than inflation and the real minimum wage has increased.
He said at least 12 kg of rice can be bought by daily wage from agricultural labour.
The state minister said the government has given stimulus packages to ensure the wellbeing of the economy and the creation of employment. The government also disbursed credit for jobless expatriate workers.
Asked if the lower-income people should have received more share of economic development, Shamsul Alam agreed with the proposition in principle. He said inequalities rose in countries at the time of high growth. Some countries like Japan faced the problem well.
He said the government has taken many steps to decrease income inequality. Inflation has remained under control and As a result, the prices of coarse rice has remained stable.
However, Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), a private research firm, calculated that real wages did not rise because of the inflation. He said the wages were calculated from the base year 2010-11. Inflation is calculated for the base year 2004-05. If we took the base year 2010-11 for estimating inflation, we would find that the real wages have dropped. The base year of inflation and wages should be the same.
Selim Raihan said, Bangladesh is transforming from a least developed country. Its economic growth is enviable. It is inappropriate to count simply how many kg of rice can be bought with the wages. Won’t the working people eat fish, meat, milk, eggs and fruits?
Whose income has increased
The country's GDP has increased, per capita income has increased and poverty has decreased undoubtedly. However, people concerned say that a large number of people living below the poverty line and in low-income areas are now suffering. At an event in Dhaka last December, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said a large portion of the country's population is always at risk of becoming poor. Explaining the situation with examples, he said, "The condition of the people at risk is such that they are just managing to keep their noses above water. They may actually die when a wave hits. This is not a happy situation. "
The reason for this predicament of so many people despite the economic progress of the country is that the income gap has increased. According to the BBS household income-expenditure survey, the share of the rich in national income is increasing and the share of poverty is decreasing. The average monthly income of the poorest 5 per cent of the country is only Tk 746. The income of the rich is 119 times higher. There is a speculation that the surveyors cannot enter the homes of the real rich to collect data.
In August 2020, the BBS conducted a limited survey on the income situation in pandemic. It showed, the per capita income decreased by 20 per cent per family while 68 per cent of the families were in financial crisis in one way or another.
Two faces of pandemic
During the corona period we see two different images. On one hand the sale of luxury goods is increasing. For example, in 2021, private car sales (registration) increased by 29 per cent. Sales of luxury cars, sport utility vehicles or SUVs increased by 55 per cent. Sales of apartments also rose.
During the corona period, the number of millionaire bank accounts has increased to 18,000. According to Bangladesh Bank, the number of bank accounts in the country with millions or more stood at 1,239 last September.
The opposite picture of the Covid period is the image of a crying middle-aged man thar went viral on social media. He says that due to the increase in the price of daily commodities, he can no longer bear expenses with a salary of just Tk 9000.
Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a non-government research organisation, told Prothom Alo that three classes of people are now lining up in at the TCB trucks. First, the poor people who are in dire crisis at the slightest increase in prices. Second, the low-income people who buy goods from the market but have to dip into their savings due to inflation. They are in trouble. Third is the class that has not yet turned to their savings, but they are trying to cut costs to keep the family expenses in check.
Golam Moazzem said that the income of everyone in the country has increased in the long-term analysis. However, the increase in income of a large portion is relatively low. Currently, they are struggling to meet the minimum needs of the family.