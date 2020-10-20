Indefinite strike by lighterage vessel workers disrupts works at Chattogram port

Nabi Alam said, “When we started the movement in November last year, we were assured by the government and the owners that our demands would be met.”

“But they broke their promise. We’ve no option but to go on strike. We won’t call off the strike until a final decision is taken to fulfill our demands,” he added.

The river vessels that left for various destinations in the afternoon will be anchored after reaching their destinations, said the vice-president.

The Shipping Workers Federation announced an indefinite work across the country in November.

The demands are stopping extortion and robbery in all vessels, including bulkhead, payment of salaries of the water transport workers as per the gazette announced in 2016, issuance of landing pass and food allowance by the owner to India-bound vessel workers, determination of sea and night allowances for all the vessel workers, compensation of Tk 1 million for workers killed in accidents at workplace, issuance of appointment letter, identity card and service book by the owners, to protect the navigability of the rivers and to install necessary markers, buoys and lamps, master/driver test, distribution and renewal of certificates, stopping illegal navigation, stopping all kinds of irregularities and harassment of workers in the shipping department and ensuring social security of ship workers.