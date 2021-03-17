Independent Bangladesh created for Bangabandhu’s love for people: Trudeau

Mentioning that Bangabandhu reminded of the power that individuals bring to creating lasting change, Trudeau said, “As we face some the greatest challenges of our life time, we – leaders and citizens – must to do the same”.

Together, he added “we can build a more resilient and better world for generation to come.”

Speaking about the birth centenary celebration event, the Canadian prime minister said it’s still great to be celebrating the event virtually since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the plan for this event.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the invitation and the opportunity to help mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. I also want to congratulate everyone on 50 years of the independent Bangladesh,” he said.

Recalling his first visit to Bangladesh as a child in 1983 with his father (Pierre Trudeau), who was prime minister of Canada then, he said, “That time my father and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had already forged a strong relationship – one that was rooted in Canada’s early support for an independent Bangladesh”.

And since then “our two countries have maintained a lasting bond based on strong people-to-people ties and common interests, Trudeau said, adding, “But Bangladesh is much different today than when I first visited with my father”.

He added: “Over the past 50 years, your country has made incredible progress. You have spurred economic growth, reduced poverty, increased access to education and health resources and built new opportunities for your people”.