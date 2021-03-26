India-Bangladesh joint advancement urgent for regional development: Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday said joint advancement of India and Bangladesh is urgent for the development of South Asia region.

“Democratic forces are in power in our both countries and we have clear foresight to go ahead. Joint advancement of India and Bangladesh is equally urgent for the development of the whole region,” he said.

The Indian premier said this while addressing a function at the National Parade Ground here on the final day of the 10-day special programme marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.