India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements before Modi’s visit to Dhaka

The tempo of diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and India is rising ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh which is expected to take place in the last week of March.

This will be the prime minister’s first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi has taken part in various bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually.

An official announcement about the visit is yet to be made. Sources told ANI that visit is expected to take place on 26 and 27 March. Contours and agenda of the visit are being finalised.

Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, home secretary Ajay Bhalla will be in Dhaka to hold talks with his counterpart Mostafa Kamal Uddin.