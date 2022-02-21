India, Bangladesh working on finalising agreements on rivers: Shringla

India and Bangladesh are now working on finalizing agreements for other rivers and exchanging best practices in the areas of river embankments and addressing salinity of rivers, said Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday.

“India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers which are part of our shared resources and responsibilities...The historic accord on Ganga water sharing has stood the test of time,” he said during an interaction with Bangladesh delegation at the 10th India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue in Shimla.

Bangladesh state minister for foreign affairs Shariar Alam led the delegation, which also included, among others, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, MPs and political leaders, diplomats, academics and intellectuals.