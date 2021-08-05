India for implementing MoU with Bangladesh in disaster management

In a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, recently wrote that the two countries must implement the memorandum of understanding regarding disaster management.

During Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bangladesh, a set of MoUs were signed to boost joint initiatives in disaster management and climate resilience.

"We're glad that Bangladesh has decided to accept our invitation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)," Jaishankar wrote to Momen.