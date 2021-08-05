Bangladesh

India for implementing MoU with Bangladesh in disaster management

In a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart, Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, recently wrote that the two countries must implement the memorandum of understanding regarding disaster management.

During Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Bangladesh, a set of MoUs were signed to boost joint initiatives in disaster management and climate resilience.

"We're glad that Bangladesh has decided to accept our invitation to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)," Jaishankar wrote to Momen.

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions.

Objective of the platform is to promote the climate resilience through new and existing infrastructural arrangements.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Argentina and Brazil are among the members of the initiative.

Jaishankar wrote that that capacity building, exchange of knowledge and emergency support are the timely demand.

He thanked Momen for condolence letter for the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Maharashtra.

