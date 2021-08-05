India for implementing MoU with Bangladesh in disaster management

CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions.
Objective of the platform is to promote the climate resilience through new and existing infrastructural arrangements.
The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Argentina and Brazil are among the members of the initiative.
Jaishankar wrote that that capacity building, exchange of knowledge and emergency support are the timely demand.
He thanked Momen for condolence letter for the people who lost their lives in the recent floods in Maharashtra.