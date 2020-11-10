India gifts 20 military horses, 10 mine detecting dogs to Bangladesh

The Indian Army has gifted 20 trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army, reports news agency UNB.

The gift was part of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries in general and between the two forces in particular.

These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army.

The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for handling these specialist dogs and horses, said a press release on Tuesday.