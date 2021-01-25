India nominates 2 Bangladeshis for Padma awards

The fourth highest civilian award in India, the Padma is conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards that recognise outstanding contributions of individuals in various fields are announced every year on the eve of India's Republic Day and conferred by the president in March-April, reports UNB.



Khatun (87), a musicologist, was one of the founders of Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha during the Liberation War in 1971 and Chhayyanaut in the early 1960s.