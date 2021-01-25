India nominates 2 Bangladeshis for Padma awards

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
The fourth highest civilian award in India, the Padma is conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards that recognise outstanding contributions of individuals in various fields are announced every year on the eve of India's Republic Day and conferred by the president in March-April, reports UNB.

Khatun (87), a musicologist, was one of the founders of Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha during the Liberation War in 1971 and Chhayyanaut in the early 1960s.

Lt Col Quazi is a veteran of the Bangladesh Liberation war. He joined the Bangladesh Liberation war in September 1971. He organised the 2nd Artillery Force under Sector 4 in the Sylhet region. The Bangladesh government awarded him the title of Bir Protik for his bravery in the war.

In 2013, the former Army officer was awarded the Bangladesh Independence Day Award, the highest civilian award, for his contribution to the liberation war.

The Indian government has also nominated former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe for this year's Padma awards, the home ministry said in a release.

