India receives 10,000 vials of Remdisivir from Bangladesh

Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner in Kolkata Toufique Hasan on Thursday handed over10,000 vials of Remdisivir, an antiviral injection, to the representative of the Indian governmentat the Indian border port of Petrapole, reports UNB.

These 10,000 injections manufactured by Beximco Pharmaceuticals were sent as medical assistance on behalf of the people of Bangladesh at the instruction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina for the Covid-affected people of India.

This was the first consignment of medical assistance, including medicines and health protection items, Bangladesh offered to India as support to the Indian people during this deteriorating Covid situation in India.

Earlier, the government of Bangladesh offered to dispatch on an emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic across the country.