India sees future in connectivity

India sees a bright future in Dhaka-Delhi relations through effective connectivity centering the Bay of Bengal. If the connectivity between the two countries can be properly ensured, the entire region’s geo-economics will undergo a change. India has proposed that Japan be included in the process too.

During his one-day visit to Dhaka on Thursday, Indian foreign minister Jaishankar stressed the issue of connectivity when speaking about the future of relations between the two close neighbours. He said that Bangladesh was not just India’s neighbour in South Asia, but also in the extended Indo-Pacific region and an important partner too.

The main objective of Jaishankar’s Dhaka trip was regarding the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on 26 and 27 March. However, he also discussed various aspects of relations between the two countries with foreign minister AK Momen. The two foreign ministers addressed the media after a one-and-a-half-hour meeting at the Padma state guest house on Thursday.