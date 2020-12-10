India supports Bangladesh’s candidacy for WHO’s SEARO ED post

India has extended its support to Bangladesh’s candidature for the post of executive director (ED) of South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Newly appointed Indian high commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami conveyed this support when he paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday morning.

After the meeting, PM’s deputy press secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters.

He said the Indian envoy discussed with the prime minister the difficulties being faced by Bangladeshi nationals in obtaining Indian visas due to coronavirus pandemic.

The envoy informed the premier that 90 per cent Indian visas of different categories have already been opened, while the remaining ones would be given depending on the COVID-19 situation.