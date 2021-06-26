Indian Air Force chief arrives in Dhaka

The Indian Air chief is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation from the chief of Air staff, Bangladesh Air Force.
The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls to all senior officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and will meet other senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force, said the Indian high commission in Dhaka.
He will also be visiting major BAF air bases across Bangladesh during the course of his visit.
The Indian Air Force chief would also be paying tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the liberation war of 1971, by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban at Dhaka cantonment.
A major highlight of his current visit is that, the Chief of Air staff, Indian Air Force, has been invited as the chief guest of commissioning ceremony on the occasion of president parade-2021 at Bangladesh Air Force Academy (BAFA), Jessore.