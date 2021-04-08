Indian Army chief meets Bangladesh Army chief

General Aziz expressed gratitude for India's commendable cooperation in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also hoped that India would be beside Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya crisis.

Earlier, general Naravane paid tributes to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces who made supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

Later, the Indian Army chief was then given a "Guard of Honor" by a smart team of the Bangladesh Army at Senakunja. Then General Naravane planted a sapling at Senakunja.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Dhaka on Thursday on a five-day visit.

The Indian Army chief is accompanied by his wife Veena Naravane and a two-member delegation.