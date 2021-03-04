Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen.

A special flight of Indian Air Force reached in Dhaka carrying the foreign minister at 10:00am. AK Abdul Momen welcomed Jaishankar at BAF Bashar Base.

Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on one-day visit to discuss about the forthcoming visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 26-27 March.

Jaishankar will meet Abdul Momen at State Guest House Padma and also call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.