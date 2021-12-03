Indian foreign secretary likely to visit Dhaka 7 Dec

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is likely to arrive in Dhaka on 7 December on a two-day visit.

A formal announcement is expected to come anytime soon, said a diplomatic source on Thursday.

The Indian foreign secretary will discuss various issues, including preparations for the upcoming visit of the Indian president to Bangladesh.

Indian president Ram Nath Kovind will attend the Victory Day celebrations on 16 December apart from his other key engagements.