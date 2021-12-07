Indian foreign secretary Shringla reaches Dhaka

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived here on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit as India officially announced its president's state visit to Bangladesh on 15-17 December, reports UNB.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received his Indian counterpart Shringla upon his arrival by a special aircraft.

Apart from his meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, Shringla will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.