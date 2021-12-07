Indian foreign secretary Shringla reaches Dhaka

Though the Indian government is yet to announce the name of the chief guest for its Republic Day parade that falls on 26 Januar, it could not be known whether Shringla is carrying any message or special invitation from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for his Bangladesh counterpart.
The Indian foreign secretary is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday.
He will also call on road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.
India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", said the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In this special year, Bangladesh and India are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
The foreign secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Dibash celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, MEA said.
The visit will also help prepare for the upcoming state visit of India president Ram Nath Kovind.