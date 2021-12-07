Bangladesh

Indian foreign secretary Shringla reaches Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived here on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit as India officially announced its president's state visit to Bangladesh on 15-17 December, reports UNB.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received his Indian counterpart Shringla upon his arrival by a special aircraft.

Apart from his meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, Shringla will meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Though the Indian government is yet to announce the name of the chief guest for its Republic Day parade that falls on 26 Januar, it could not be known whether Shringla is carrying any message or special invitation from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for his Bangladesh counterpart.

The Indian foreign secretary is scheduled to meet the prime minister on Wednesday.

He will also call on road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

Advertisement

India's relationship with Bangladesh is one of the strongest pillars of its "Neighbourhood First Policy", said the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In this special year, Bangladesh and India are jointly commemorating 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The foreign secretary's visit to Bangladesh, a day after the Maitri Dibash celebrations, will provide an opportunity to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, MEA said.

The visit will also help prepare for the upcoming state visit of India president Ram Nath Kovind.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement