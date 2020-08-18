Indian foreign secy arrives in Dhaka

This is his second visit to Bangladesh after he took charge as the foreign secretary of India in January this year.

Diplomatic sources said that the Indian foreign secretary will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban.

Shringla will also meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The Indian foreign secretary will hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

Diplomatic sources on Monday evening confirmed the visit of Shringla to Prothom Alo.