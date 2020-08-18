Indian foreign secy arrives in Dhaka

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived in Dhaka on a sudden visit Tuesday morning.
He arrived by a special flight of the Indian Air Force at Kurmitola Airport at around 11am.
Diplomatic sources said the Indian foreign secretary has come to Dhaka to convey a special message of Narendra Modi to prime minister Sheikh Hasina to strengthen relations between two neighbouring countries.
This is his second visit to Bangladesh after he took charge as the foreign secretary of India in January this year.
Diplomatic sources said that the Indian foreign secretary will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban.
Shringla will also meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.
The Indian foreign secretary will hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.
Diplomatic sources on Monday evening confirmed the visit of Shringla to Prothom Alo.
However, diplomats on both sides declined to make any comment as to why this sudden visit is being made while many scheduled meetings were cancelled during the coronavirus outbreak.
Normally an official announcement is made about such foreign secretary level visits.
Curiosity has been generated about the visit amid the spread of coronavirus across the world.
A source in Delhi indicated that Indian foreign secretary will leave Dhaka for Delhi at night.
China, in the meantime, has reportedly come closer to Bangladesh than any time in the past in fighting challenges of coronavirous. This proximity between Bangladesh with China has newly created discomfort for India.
Indian English daily the Times of India reported on Monday that Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his visit would hand over a letter of Narendra Modi to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Diplomatic sources said relations between the two neighbouring countries faced a challenge at the beginning of coronavirus outbreak. Transportation of commodities were hampered as the West Bengal government shut the Benapole-Petrapole border. India then took steps to speedily transport commodities through railway and river routes. Many steps have been taken to continue cooperation although many unscheduled meetings were postponed.
The prime ministers of two countries talked over phone.
The Indian foreign secretary may present a special message from the Indian prime minister to increase cooperation in fighting coronavirous and strengthen bilateral relations.
India is looking to seriously cooperate with Bangladesh to tackle the risk of the public health. India perceives that they can strengthen relations with Bangladesh through the move.