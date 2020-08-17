Indian foreign secy to make sudden visit to Dhaka Tuesday

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Dhaka on an unscheduled visit on Tuesday.

This will be his second visit after March last.

Diplomats in Dhaka on Monday evening confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The diplomatic sources, however, could not confirm the purpose of this sudden visit amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Prothom Alo New Delhi correspondent, quoting reliable government sources, said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a meeting laid emphasis on maintaining good relations with neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal.



Diplomatic sources have indicated that the Indian foreign secretary is likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Moreover, Shringla will also meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam. The Indian foreign secretary will hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.