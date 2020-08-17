Indian foreign secy to make sudden visit to Dhaka Tuesday

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will arrive in Dhaka on an unscheduled visit on Tuesday.
This will be his second visit after March last.
Diplomats in Dhaka on Monday evening confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The diplomatic sources, however, could not confirm the purpose of this sudden visit amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Prothom Alo New Delhi correspondent, quoting reliable government sources, said Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in a meeting laid emphasis on maintaining good relations with neighbouring Bangladesh and Nepal.
Diplomatic sources have indicated that the Indian foreign secretary is likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Moreover, Shringla will also meet foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam. The Indian foreign secretary will hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.
Contacted, neither the Indian high commission in Dhaka nor the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi, made any comment about the visit.
Normally an official announcement is made about such foreign secretary level visits.
Shringla might talk about ways to jointly fight coronavirus and other areas of bilateral cooperation.
It has been learnt that China has currently come closer to Bangladesh than any time in the past in fighting challenges of coronavirous. The intimacy of Bangladesh with China has newly created a discomfort for India.
So India is looking to seriously cooperate with Bangladesh to tackle the risk of the public health. India perceives that they can strengthen relations with Bangladesh through the move.
Diplomatic sources said all sorts of communications between two neighbouring countries had to suspend due to the spread of coronavirous infection. But the two countries have taken steps to remove the barriers in the supply of commodities.
Different steps have been taken to continue cooperation in different sectors although many unscheduled meetings of two sides were postponed.
The prime ministers of two countries talked over phone. Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his brief visit may discuss how two countries are cooperating in tackling coronavirus and can do in future alongside different issues of bilateral relations.
The former Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh took charge of the India's foreign secretary in January.