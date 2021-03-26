Indian PM Modi due today on a two-day state visit

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Modi’s visit is of special significance on the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu as well as the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India friendship.

On his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka on Friday morning, Narendra Modi will be received by his counterpart prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A red carpet will be rolled out at the airport to welcome him, said a PID handout.