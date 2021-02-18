India’s external affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Dhaka 4 March

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive Dhaka on 4 March to finalise prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh scheduled for 26 March.
High officials of Bangladesh foreign ministry, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the India’s external affairs minister’s 24-hour visit, to IANS on Tuesday.
During his visit, Jaishankar will hold a meeting with the Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and likely call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh on 26 March, to join the country’s 50th Independence Day anniversary, 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties and Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration.
Both the prime ministers will also hold a bilateral meeting where several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on energy and communications among others are likely to be signed.
Earlier, they held a virtual summit on 17 December 2020.
Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited New Delhi from 27 to 31 January ahead of Modi’s visit and also met his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Shringla arrived in Dhaka on 18 August and had a bilateral meeting with Momen.