India’s involvement inextricably linked to Bangladesh’s birth: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said India is irrefutably linked to Bangladesh’s 1971 birth as her counterpart in the neighbouring country Narendra Modi joined Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary and Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations in the capital.

“India is inextricably linked to Bangladesh’s birth,” she told the concluding of the 10-day national celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s.

She simultaneously paid rich tributes to the Indian veterans who fought for Bangladesh’s independence alongside Bangladeshi freedom fighters while a number of octogenarian Indian military officials who fought the 1971 war were president on the audience line.