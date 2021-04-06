Infection and death may go beyond control if directives not followed: Minister

Two hundred Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 1000 new isolation beds will be added in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Market Hospital within a short time, said health minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the information after sighting the new beds installation progress at the hospital in Mohakhali area in the afternoon.

In many places people are creating agitation seeking withdrawal of lockdown, Maleque said, adding that in the present moment lockdown was mandatory so the government decided for it.

“The government will withdraw it in right time, if we don’t maintain the government directive now, Covid-19 infection and fatalities both might go beyond any control in the future,” the health minister added.

“No matter how many new beds are installed, Coronavirus won’t be controlled if people neglect the health guidelines,” he said.