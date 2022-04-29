Info minister considers legal action against TIB for 'lies'

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said legal action should be taken against Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and others who he said are "lying" about the government that saved Tk 200 billion by procuring free Covid vaccines.

Hasan Mahmud made the remark while replying to journalists at the seminar room of the ministry.

Hasan quoting the health minister at a recent briefing said “We have given 250 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines worth Tk 200 billion. Bangladesh had started the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 when 130 countries across the globe could not.”