Info minister considers legal action against TIB for 'lies'

The health minister said the government has spent Tk 200 billion for supply, inoculation and management of the vaccine and saved Tk 200 billion of the state by bringing the vaccine free of cost, said Hasan.
The information minister alleged TIB has distorted this statement of the health minister.
“Being a developing country Bangladesh has provided the vaccines free of cost which was not possible for even many developed countries, he said.
“The mortality rate from Covid stands at 1.5 per cent but according to TIB report it’s 7.8 per cent which proves the unprofessionalism of this body. Some 30,000 people have died from Covid in the country to date but according to TIB’s speculated data the number will be 150,000.”
“TIB has intentionally published the fictitious data in the name of research to blame the country and badmouth about the government in haste without any proper research. BNP Leader Rizvi also talked about this using the TIB data as source like an illiterate”, he added.
“Legal actions should be taken against everyone who indulged in spreading these lies. Legal notice will be sent to TIB if necessary,” said Hasan.