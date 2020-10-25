Information minister recovers from COVID-19

Information minister Hasan Mahmud has made recovery from the novel coronavirus, the ministry said on Sunday, reports UNB.
The samples of the minister and his wife came out negative on Friday evening, according to a handout from the ministry.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Hasan regularly attended office at the ministry and took part in programmes maintaining health rules.
The minister was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on 16 October as he tested positive for COVID-19, said his personal assistant Kaisarul Alam.
Later, he was shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
He continued signing necessary official documents and papers while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus were reported on 8 March. The first death was reported on 18 March.
The country’s total confirmed coronavirus caseload was 398,815 on Sunday morning with a death tally of 5,803. Besides, 315,107 people made recoveries from the virus infection.