Information minister tests positive for coronavirus

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Hasan Mahmud. BSS file photo
Hasan Mahmud. BSS file photo

Information minister Hasan Mahmud has been admitted to a hospital in the capital with coronavirus infection, reports UNB.

"The minister was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on Friday as he tested positive for COVID-19," his personal assistant Kaisarul Alam told UNB.

Advertisement

Kaisar, however, said the minister is doing well.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,527 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 386,086 as of Friday.

During the period, 15 coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing up the death tally to 5,623.

More News

Bangladesh-India flights to resume from 28 October

Bangladesh-India flights to resume from 28 October

Dubai toughens travel rules for Bangladeshi visitors

Dubai toughens travel rules for Bangladeshi visitors

Anti-rape long march from Dhaka to Noakhali begins

Sutudent bodies, youths and rights activists, started their long march under the banner of "Dhorshon O Bicharhinotar Biruddhe Bangladesh" (Bangladesh against rape and impunity) to press home nine-point demand on Friday.

None will remain hungry: PM Hasina

PM Sheikh Hasina. File photo