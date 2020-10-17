Information minister tests positive for coronavirus

Information minister Hasan Mahmud has been admitted to a hospital in the capital with coronavirus infection, reports UNB.
"The minister was admitted to Square Hospitals in the city on Friday as he tested positive for COVID-19," his personal assistant Kaisarul Alam told UNB.
Kaisar, however, said the minister is doing well.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 1,527 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 386,086 as of Friday.
During the period, 15 coronavirus deaths were recorded, pushing up the death tally to 5,623.