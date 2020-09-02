Innocent Zahid released from jail after 20 years

Innocent Sheikh Zahid, who was in jail for the last 20 years on charge of killing his wife and child, was released from the jail finally on Monday night, reports UNB.
Sheikh Zahid, 50, walked out from Khulna district jail around 6:25pm.
Earlier on Monday, the release order of Zahid reached at Khulna district jail from Bagerhat, said jail super Omar Faruk.
On 25 June, 2000, a court sentenced Zahid to death for killing his wife and one and a half year old daughter and since then he has remained at the condemned cell of the jail, Faruk said.
On 25 August, last, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ordered to release him as allegations brought against him could not be proved, said the jail super.
Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, uncle of Zahid, brother-in-laws-- Azizur Rahman and Abdus Salam and Zahid’s younger sister came to receive him at the jail gate. Later, he was taken to his sister’s house in Miapara of Khulna city.
When talking, Zahid said “I did not think that I would walk out of jail. The jail authorities supported me to be released from jail.”
He also thanks the almighty Allah for his release.
Azizur Rahman, brother-in-law of Zahid, said a case was filed against Zahid under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fakirhat police station. Later, the then investigation officer of the case demanded Tk 50,000 as a bribe for his release.
Azizur also demanded steps from the government to provide some help for him as already 20 years have been lost from his life.
Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman, uncle of Zahid, demanded exemplary punishment to those who are responsible for the loss of Zahid.
Zahid, son of Elias Sheikh of Rupsha upazila in Khulna got married to Rahima, daughter of Moyen Uddin of Fakirhat upazila in Khulna in 1994. Since then Zahid used to live at his father-in-laws house.
On 16 January, 1997, Rahima and her one and half year child were found dead at their house, 500 feet away from her parent’s house.
Later, a case was filed in this connection on the following day with Fakirhat police station. Police submitted chargesheet against Zahid on 19 November, 1998.
Zahid then surrendered before the court on 18 January, 1998. On 25 June, 2000, a court sentenced Zahid to death.
Later, Zahid filed an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court and since then he was put in the condemned cell. On 31 July, 2004, the High Court upheld the lower court order.
Following the HC order Zahid again filed an appeal on 29 December, 2004.
A six-member appellate bench headed by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain acquitted Zahid on Tuesday.