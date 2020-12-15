Institutionalise democracy to get benefits of independence: President

President M Abdul Hamid on Tuesday put emphasis on institutionalising country’s democracy and developing a culture of absolute tolerance and mutual respect to reach the benefits of independence to people’s doorsteps.

“Democracy must be institutionalised . . . A culture of absolute tolerance and mutual respect must be developed to bring the benefits of independence,” the President said in a recorded video speech from Bangabhaban on the occasion of the 49th Victory Day.

The president said all-out cooperation as well as the positive change of people’s mindset is mandatory to take country’s ongoing development trend forward.

“Only then the country will become a ‘Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)’ envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Abdul Hamid added.

After overcoming many ups and downs, he said a democratic government has been established in the country at present.