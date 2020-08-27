International community urged to come forward for Rohingya repatriation

Country director of ActionAid, Farah Kabir, while moderating a session of the conference in the second day, laid stress on geopolitics, repression of the Rohingyas, the situation in Rakhine and the role of the Rohingya Diaspora. The speakers stressed the need for the Rohingyas to have one voice and also criticised the negative role of the media, the social media in particular.

President of the UK-based Burmese Rohingya Organisation, Tun Khin, said he left Rakhine when he was 17 and settled in London. He wants to return, to the land where he was born. He said Rohingyas in the UK were attending prestigious universities there like Oxford, UCL, Imperial College, etc. They were working to improve the lives of the Rohingyas in Rakhine and Cox’s Bazar.

The Bangladesh-born professor of political science at Canada’s Winnipeg University, Kawser Ahmed, said globally Rohingyas lack leadership. It is not easy to unite the Rohingyas scattered all over the world. He feels the Rohingya diaspora have failed to come up with a meaningful agenda.

Taking part on the concluding day of the conference were former foreign secretary and North South University’s senior fellow M Shahidul Haque, former Dutch ambassador and member of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan’s Rakhine commission Laetitia van den Assum and head of the Rohingya working group of the Asia Pacific Refugees Rights Network, Liliane Flan.