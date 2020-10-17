Internet service providers postpone countrywide strike

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) on Saturday postponed their countrywide three-hour strike which was supposed to start from Sunday, reports BSS.
Two platforms took the decision following a virtual meeting with
posts and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar, state minister
for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and posts and telecommunications division
secretary Afzal Hossain.
Leaders of the two platforms, however, will take decision after meeting
which is scheduled to be held tomorrow with the Dhaka South City
Corporation.
Earlier, ISPAB announced a countrywide shutdown from 18 October,
from 10:00am to 1:00pm daily, to press home their demands.
ISPAB president Aminul Hakim moderated the press conference where
ISPAB general secretary Emdadul Hoque, COAB president S M Anwar Parvez and leaders of both the organisations were present.