Internet service providers postpone countrywide strike

Internet Service Provider Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB) on Saturday postponed their countrywide three-hour strike which was supposed to start from Sunday, reports BSS.

Two platforms took the decision following a virtual meeting with

posts and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar, state minister

for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and posts and telecommunications division

secretary Afzal Hossain.