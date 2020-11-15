Int’l agencies, NGOs hinder Rohingyas relocation to Bhasan Char: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said pressure from international agencies and NGOs has been delaying the process of relocating the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar, reports BSS.
The minister made this remark while responding to queries of journalists during his visit to Varendra Research Museum and Rajshahi College on the concluding day of his two-day visit to Rajshahi.
Momen said upon the direction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a decision has been taken to relocate around 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char from Cox’s Bazar.
Most of them agreed to go there. Although the date and time has not been fixed yet, the relocation process is being delayed only because of the pressure from the international agencies and NGOs.
He also mentioned that the Rohingyas are staying on around 6,800 acres of land but the site is very much congested, clarifying that the area is very prone to landslides during rainfalls which may cause fatalities. If such incident happens, many people will blame Bangladesh.
On the contrary, many of the Rohingyas in their current place are involved in various criminal and anti-social activities, including drug-trading and human trafficking.
“Bhasan Char is a beautiful place, I wish to build a resort there,” the minister said, adding that if the Rohingyas go there they can do many economic activities including agriculture and livestock rearing. He, however, said the effort is progressing to relocate them.
The foreign minister expressed his hope that bilateral relations between the new government of the USA and Bangladesh will strengthen in various fields, including diplomatic and trade.
Earlier, Momen placed wreaths on the grave of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman, one of the four national leaders killed in jail in 1975, at Hatemkha area in the city.
He also went round different sections and departments of Varendra Research Museum and Rajshahi College, one of the century-old famous colleges in the country.