Int’l agencies, NGOs hinder Rohingyas relocation to Bhasan Char: Momen

Most of them agreed to go there. Although the date and time has not been fixed yet, the relocation process is being delayed only because of the pressure from the international agencies and NGOs.

He also mentioned that the Rohingyas are staying on around 6,800 acres of land but the site is very much congested, clarifying that the area is very prone to landslides during rainfalls which may cause fatalities. If such incident happens, many people will blame Bangladesh.

On the contrary, many of the Rohingyas in their current place are involved in various criminal and anti-social activities, including drug-trading and human trafficking.

“Bhasan Char is a beautiful place, I wish to build a resort there,” the minister said, adding that if the Rohingyas go there they can do many economic activities including agriculture and livestock rearing. He, however, said the effort is progressing to relocate them.