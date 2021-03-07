Int'l Women’s day Monday

The International Women's Day will be observed in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the globe on Monday celebrating women's achievement, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.
According to United Nations Women, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is, 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world'.
The International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year's celebration will be a little different around the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
To mark the day, different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes maintaining health guidelines and social distancing rules.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said that women leadership is crucial in dealing with the adverse effect of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.
Five women will be honoured with 'Joyeeta Award', on the International Women's Day, 2021. A three-day film festival - featuring six movies made by women film directors - started on Saturday at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, ahead of International Women's' Day this year.
On the eve of the day, president Md Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages, greeting women across the world.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all other private television channels will air special programmes while newspapers will publish supplements highlighting the significance of the day.