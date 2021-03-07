Int'l Women’s day Monday

The International Women's Day will be observed in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the globe on Monday celebrating women's achievement, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality.

According to United Nations Women, the theme for International Women's Day 2021 is, 'Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world'.

The International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate the women's movement and struggle for equality. This year's celebration will be a little different around the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To mark the day, different organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes maintaining health guidelines and social distancing rules.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said that women leadership is crucial in dealing with the adverse effect of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.