Iqbal confesses to demeaning Quran, yet to say who is behind

According to police sources, Iqbal said during interrogation that he went to Chattogram from Cumilla by train on 13 October afternoon. He later moved to Cox’s Bazar.

Iqbal gave contradictory statements on how he reached Cox’s Bazar from Chattogram. He sometimes said that he went to Cox’s Bazar on foot while sometimes he said he boarded a bus. He gave the interrogators inconsistent statements on the matter.

Police are yet to disclose matters such as where he stayed in Cox’s Bazar, how much money he had taken with him and why he had no cellphone with him.

Police sources said three students of Noakhali’s Chowmuhani SA College went to Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday. They noticed a man loitering at the Kolatoli sea beach area that day. They soon forgot about him.

They happen to notice the same man the following day, this time at Sugandha sea beach. The man’s wayward behaviour and loitering caught the attention of those three friends. Sajedur Rahman, one of three college students, at one point found that the face seemed familiar. He vaguely recalled seeing the person’s photograph in the media. They started to match the man’s visage with the photographs from the media.

Sajedur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “It seemed to me that this is the person who placed the Holy Quran at Cumilla’s mandap. I could not be certain about it. Later I called the assistant superintendent of Noakhali police and informed him about the incident.”

Police sources said, the ASP soon reported the matter to Noakhali’s SP.

Cumilla SP Faruque Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Noakhali district SP communicated me that a phone call informed him that a person resembling Iqbal has been detected in sea beach. We instructed those who detected to keep an eye on the man until police reaches there.”

Cox’s Bazar police later detained Iqbal from the spot.

SP Faruque Ahmed said the family member identified Iqbal from the photos of captured from the spot.

Later, a team of police led by ASP (Sadar circle) Md. Shohan Sarker brought Iqbal Cumilla from Cox’s Bazar.