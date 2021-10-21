Iqbal was instigated to keep the Quran at the puja mandap, says home minister

Explaining how Iqbal was identified, the home minister said Iqbal has been identified on camera. He went to the mosque adjacent to the shrine at 3:00am and went there three times.
There were two khadems in that mosque and Iqbal talked with them, the minister said.
Asaduzzaman said, "Our two expert teams have ascertained that Iqbal took the Holy Quran from the mosque and kept at the puja mandap."
He said the this had been done in accordance to a plan. Iqbal carried out the task while coming and going two or three times.
The expert teams do not think that he did it without instruction or instigation by someone, the minister said.
Asaduzzaman said Iqbal Hossain is not using a mobile phone. Those who sent him may hide him, the minister added.