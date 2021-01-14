Irresponsible comment by Pompeo very ‘unfortunate and unacceptable’: Foreign ministry

Dhaka on Wednesday strongly rejected US secretary of state Michael R Pompeo’s recent statement mentioning Bangladesh as a place where the terrorist group al-Qaida carried out attacks, falsely apprehending similar terrorist attacks in future, reports news agency BSS.

“Bangladesh strongly rejects this kind of baseless remarks and falsification. There is no evidence of any presence of Al-Qaida in Bangladesh,” a foreign ministry statement said.

The ministry said that such irresponsible comment by a senior leader is very “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

The statement said Bangladesh considers that the US foreign minister’s comments referring to Bangladesh as a possible location for Al-Qaida operations is indeed unfounded and offers no evidence. If any such claim could be substantiated with evidence, the government of Bangladesh would be happy to take necessary measures against such activities, it added.